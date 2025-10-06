All Rise News

Trump's bid to deploy troops in Portland fails again: Judge expands order

Immediately after a late-night hearing, I jumped on a panel discussion with Allison Gill describing a judge's furious reaction to the end-run of her order.
Adam Klasfeld
,
Allison Gill
,
Anna Bower
, and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Oct 06, 2025
Almost immediately after a federal judge blocked him from deploying the Oregon National Guard, Donald Trump tried to wriggle around the order by deploying roughly 200 members of the California National Guard to Portland.

A Trump-appointed federal judge skewered that effort during an emergency late-night hearing on Sunday.

Expanding her temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut slammed the Trump administration’s “direct contravention” of her original ruling. Her new order bars Trump’s government from “deploying federalized members of the National Guard in Oregon,” covering those troops in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

After the late-night hearing ended,

Allison Gill
,
Anna Bower
and I discussed what we heard in court and how it mirrors the judiciary’s response to the Trump 2.0 era.

THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
joined Allison following our discussion.

This Substack Live originally aired on Sunday evening shortly before midnight, Eastern Time.

