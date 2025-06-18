G7 "chaos," immigration retreats and informed hope: Live with Simon Rosenberg

Disinformation breeds despair. Actionable information empowers. Stay informed with All Rise News, and unlock reporting about the defense of your rights. Upgrade to paid

For a president who called himself a king, Donald Trump has had plenty of reminders lately of the limitations of his power.

Trump arrived late to the G7 conference, only to leave early. He decided to exempt farm and hotel workers from his mass deportation agenda, only to reverse himself amid flagging enforcement numbers. The big military parade that Trump threw himself for his birthday wound up with sparse attendance, while the “No Kings” demonstrations in reaction to that parade drew millions of people in thousands of locations.

of the Hopium Chronicles, those are all signs of a weak president failing in his attacks on the institutions that constrain him.

“What do they say? Rebellions are built on hope,” Rosenberg noted in a Substack Live with All Rise News.

That’s not to say that the overwhelmingly peaceful protests across the country are, in any legal sense, "rebellions,” as the Trump administration labels them in order to justify sending the troops into civilian cities. Rosenberg doesn’t call the demonstrations “protests” at all, but rather “celebrations” of our democratic traditions.

“I think it's so easy to see the world with the glass half empty, but you have to be open to understanding that we actually are growing stronger, that we are seeing tremendous resilience,” Rosenberg said. “The circle of defiance is growing.”

Despite the tongue-in-cheek title of “Hopium,” Rosenberg’s analysis of Trump’s reduced powers and popularity is evidence-backed. He cites the poll numbers, chapter and verse, along with the nearly 200 legal defeats for Trump’s agenda in the courts. Rosenberg keeps a growing list of Trump’s flip-flops, including at the G7, when Trump refused to sign a joint communiqué calling for deescalation between Israel and Iran. Then, in a sudden reversal, Trump decided to sign it.

“We're dealing with a level of incoherence and bumbling buffoonery on the global stage that is dangerous, and it's unacceptable,” Rosenberg said.

“Whether he is sundowning and diminished, whether he's panicking and confused, whether they've overscheduled him and he's tired, he looked like he was a global embarrassment for the United States yesterday,” Rosenberg said on Tuesday. “And so in some ways, it's great that he left early. So he didn't continue to embarrass us on the global stage.”

As for immigration policy, Rosenberg calls Trump’s multiple reversals on whether to exclude farm and hotel workers from his mass deportation scheme a “double TACO,” the acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States to face criminal charges is also a reversal of the Trump administration’s claim to be unable to facilitate Abrego’s release from El Salvador. Another immigrant Trump illegally sent to Guatemala, in defiance of a court order, was sent back to the United States days earlier.

“The resiliency of the institutions and the resiliency of the American people throughout this onslaught has really been amazing,” Rosenberg said, describing his pride in being an American at this moment.

“Americans, what do we do? Fighting for freedom and democracy is what we do,” he asked and answered.