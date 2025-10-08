All Rise News

Trump's Troops in Democratic Cities: The State of Play

In a Substack Live, writer Steven Beschloss invited me to discuss Trump's escalations, accountability journalism and their endgames.
Adam Klasfeld
and
Steven Beschloss
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
The day after a federal judge urged Donald Trump’s Justice Department to hold off from deploying the military to Chicago, the Texas National Guard landed in the state of Illinois.

By press time, those troops had not deployed. So far, the judge stopped short of blocking their arrival, and the Justice Department would not commit to refraining from doing s…

