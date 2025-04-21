All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25

All Rise News co-founders on why we call it a "radical" new approach to journalism

All Rise News co-founders Adam Klasfeld and Tim Mak hash out the radical new approach to journalism we're taking in the Trump era.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Tim Mak's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Tim Mak
Apr 21, 2025
25
Share
Transcript

All Rise News co-founders

Tim Mak
and Adam Klasfeld talk about the conversations and planning that went into the founding of All Rise News, and why journalism in the Trump era needs a radically new approach.

Join us for my next live video in the app.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture