Bondi, Portland and Comey: The Rundown on Legal AF

Legal AF's Michael Popok and I run the gamut of legal news, from James Comey's arraignment to upcoming Ninth Circuit arguments over Trump's troops.
Oct 09, 2025
Roughly two months ago, All Rise News launched a playlist on the YouTube channel of the

MeidasTouch Network
’s
Legal AF
to break down the latest news.

This morning, I sat down with the Legal AF’s co-founder Michael Popok for a wide-ranging conversation. We discussed the latest in the litigation over Donald Trump’s efforts to federalize the National Guard, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s refusal to answer questions during a Senate oversight hearing, and James Comey’s arraignment, among other topics.

Hours after this Substack Live, Legal AF posted my latest video on the All Rise News channel, demystifying why Jan. 6 investigators may have sought to analyze phone metadata showing Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s communications with eight GOP senators.

Spoiler alert: It has much more to do with Trump and Giuliani’s activities than those of the senators. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith discussed this evidence publicly in his report, and there’s a rich public record explaining why it would have been useful to the investigation.

Watch the full video below.

