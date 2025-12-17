Day Two of U.S. v. Dugan: A conversation with Joyce Vance

It was an unusual day of testimony in an already unusual federal prosecution.

As the second day of Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial ended, the government got through about a dozen of their estimated 25 witnesses.

As former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance observed, “That’s such overkill.”

Most of the witnesses were law enforcement members involved in the arrest of Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant whom prosecutors claim Dugan helped to evade arrest. One of the other witnesses was Dugan’s colleague from the Milwaukee County Circuit Court bench: Judge Kristela Cervera, who told a jury that she was “shocked” by Dugan’s conduct — and effectively pronounced her colleague guilty.

Joyce and I break down the federal court case that has thrown Wisconsin’s state judiciary into upheaval.

This Substack Live is part of ongoing All Rise News live coverage of Judge Dugan’s trial in Milwaukee, Wisc. To support this on-the-ground reporting about the cases you care about, consider becoming a paid subscriber if that is within your means.

Subscribe or upgrade to paid