Epstein's money trail: Lawsuits aim to expose the international machinery of abuse

During a Substack Live, investigative reporter Vicky Ward and I share our thoughts on litigation revealing Epstein's financial, legal, and corporate apparatus.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Vicky Ward Investigates's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Vicky Ward Investigates
Oct 17, 2025
4
33
Since Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison, there has been a concerted effort to expose the financial, legal and corporate underpinnings that made it possible, including government investigations and lawsuits by survivors.

In a Substack Live conversation on Wednesday,

Vicky Ward Investigates
and I hashed out what the public learned from those cases and why those cases also deserve to be called the “Epstein files.”

Vicky and I also explain why the cases against James Comey and Letitia James can’t be compared to any of the ones against Donald Trump, and why advocacy groups say the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act could affect control of the House for a generation.

