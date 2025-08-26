All Rise News

The Jim Acosta Show: Trump’s Diversion on Epstein and Obfuscation on Kilmar Abrego

Appearing as a guest on The Jim Acosta Show, I broke down the latest Epstein and Abrego news. Other guests included Cliff Schechter and Norm Eisen.
Aug 26, 2025
Moments after Norm Eisen announced his new lawsuit to shake more Jeffrey Epstein files loose, I joined Jim Acosta to discuss the latest developments in the fight for transparency.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Epstein’s estate for information about the infamous 50th birthday book that was the subject of a Wall Street Journal exposé, which is now the basis of a defamation lawsuit brought by Donald Trump.

As Kilmar Abrego Garcia tries to stop his deportation to Uganda, the Department of Homeland Security keeps falsely labeling him a “human trafficker.” More than a violation of his presumption of innocence pending trial, it obfuscates Abrego’s actual charges.

Watch the full video for a breakdown of both topics. I appear as a guest roughly 30 minutes into the show, after Acosta’s insightful interviews with Eisen and writer Cliff Schecter.

