First James Comey, Then Letitia James — Live with Harry Litman

Donald Trump checked off two of the three prosecutions he publicly demanded.
Adam Klasfeld
and
Harry Litman
Oct 11, 2025
5
19
“We have now sunk to a depth at which restatement of the obvious is the first duty of intelligent men.” - George Orwell

With the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump has checked off two of the three prosecutions that he publicly demanded the Justice Department to execute.

Only Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has not been charged.

