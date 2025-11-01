'The reprisal prosecutions': A conversation with Harry Litman on Comey, James and more

Over the last week, the dockets in the cases against ex-FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia saw a flurry of activity.

Comey filed a motion to dismiss his charges on the grounds that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) posed “fundamentally ambiguous” questions during the portion of the hearing at the heart of his case. His defense lawyers also argued that the answers that Comey gave during the hearing are incapable of being false.

James joined Comey in seeking to dismiss her indictment on the grounds that Trump-installed interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed.

Abrego’s defense team has been trying to prepare for an evidentiary hearing on its vindictive prosecution motion, but it says the government has been stonewalling it.

In the video above,

’s

and I unpack everything that happened in these cases this week.

Quick note: When this video aired, we discussed a two-day evidentiary hearing in Abrego’s case that was then scheduled for next week. The proceedings have since been postponed until December.

You can read a brief summary below.

Upgrade to paid