All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
22

Todd Blanche, Kilmar Abrego and "extraordinary circumstances" — Live with Allison Gill

Allison and I unpack the possibility of Trump's ex-lawyer testifying at Abrego’s vindictive prosecution hearing.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Allison Gill's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Allison Gill
Oct 24, 2025
22
Share
Transcript

The Justice Department recently revealed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia subpoenaed Todd Blanche to testify at a hearing to decide whether he can dismiss his criminal case on the grounds of selective and vindictive prosecution.

In a Substack Live with Allison Gill earlier today, we discussed the government’s plan to try to quash Blanche’s subpoena, why Abrego’s legal team finds it warranted, and how it can all play out in a federal court in Tennessee next month. Abrego’s lead prosecutor cited precedent stating that top executive branch officials only can be made to testify under “extraordinary circumstances,” but the judge presiding over the case already found Blanche’s comments were anything but routine.

During that part of the conversation, Allison and I also puzzled over the Justice Department’s claim that California public officials may have put a “figurative” bounty on federal agents’ heads. On this topic, I quoted George Orwell’s observation: “Political language … is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

Watch the full video at the top of this newsletter.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture