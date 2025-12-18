All Rise News

Day Three of U.S. v. Dugan: The government rests

Glenn Kirschner and I analyze the Justice Department's case that has been revealed over the course of the trial.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Glenn Kirschner
Dec 18, 2025

Three days and roughly 20 witnesses later, the government’s case in chief against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan has drawn to a close.

Dugan’s defense team is expected to call up to four witnesses on Thursday morning, and closing arguments could come as early as the afternoon.

In a roughly half-hour conversation, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I analyze the testimony of today’s major witnesses, discuss what the trial has revealed, and how attorneys from both sides likely will present the evidence to the jury.

Read All Rise News coverage about some of the trial revelations that we discussed in the video.

