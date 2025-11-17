All Rise News

Share post
Halligan is in DEEP trouble in the Comey case

Allison Gill and I discuss the judge's blistering decision about the "disturbing" contents of the James Comey grand jury record.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Allison Gill's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Allison Gill
Nov 17, 2025

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick’s scathing ruling ordering the disclosure of grand jury records to James Comey’s defense team opened a window into prosecutor Lindsey Halligan’s “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” and potential “government misconduct.”

In this Substack Live, Allison Gill and I give a broad overview of the 11 defects in the grand jury proceedings that the judge identified. Watch the full recording of our conversation above.

Read the judge’s full memorandum opinion here.

I’m heading back to federal court in Virginia this week to cover another hearing in James Comey’s case. To sustain this live coverage, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

