Halligan is in DEEP trouble in the Comey case

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick’s scathing ruling ordering the disclosure of grand jury records to James Comey’s defense team opened a window into prosecutor Lindsey Halligan’s “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” and potential “government misconduct.”

In this Substack Live, Allison Gill and I give a broad overview of the 11 defects in the grand jury proceedings that the judge identified. Watch the full recording of our conversation above.

Read the judge’s full memorandum opinion here.

