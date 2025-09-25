Comey prosecutors, beware: "This could be career-ending"

Eroding the rule of law has a cost: Journalism must spell out the consequences for those willing to try it. Support All Rise News

Note: The live video interview at the top of this story was recorded shortly before prosecutors reportedly obtained their indictment.

Ex-FBI director James Comey reportedly has been indicted on allegations of false statements and obstruction of justice — and that might be terrible news for any prosecutor who signed his charges.

Scores of Donald Trump’s former attorneys have paid a heavy price for going along with his schemes. Alina Habba received a sanctions order slapping nearly $1 million in fines against her and Trump. Michael Cohen went to prison. Rudy Giuliani faced disbarment and a huge civil judgment, and a parade of 2020 election lawyers lost their law licenses.

Trump tapped his former lawyer Lindsey Halligan as U.S. Attorney, after forcing out her predecessor for resisting pressure to prosecute his enemies. MSNBC and ABC News reported that career prosecutors from her office wrote a memo concluding there wasn’t probable cause of a crime.

In a Substack Live interview, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman warned that pressing ahead against Comey “could be career-ending.”

“Whoever’s signature is on the bottom of an indictment — if they somehow force one through — is going to be subject to really serious professional sanctions,” Litman said.

The rush to indict stemmed from the five-year statute of limitations: The case involves Comey’s congressional testimony from Sept. 30, 2020, and the case would have expired on Tuesday.

